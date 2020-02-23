U Network (UUU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $508,799.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, U Network has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. U Network has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $508,799.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

