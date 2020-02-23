U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of USB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,582. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

