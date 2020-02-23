Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1.64 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, YoBit, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00481492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.99 or 0.06581830 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Fatbtc, BitMart, BitForex, LBank and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

