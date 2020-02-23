Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $590.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

