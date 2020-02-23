UGAS Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00480710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.06611136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

