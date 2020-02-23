UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. UGI’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

