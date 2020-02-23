Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.40. 658,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,644. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.82 and its 200-day moving average is $262.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

