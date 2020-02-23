Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Cap Hits $246,710.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $246,710.00 and $267.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

