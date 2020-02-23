UNI COIN (UNI) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006757 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $925.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

