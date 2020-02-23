Unibright (UBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and IDEX. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $32.72 million and $1.13 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

