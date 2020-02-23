UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.00

Headlines about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted UniCredit’s ranking:

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

