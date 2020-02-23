Unify (UNIFY) Achieves Market Cap of $113,518.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Unify has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $113,518.00 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00802980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 786.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

