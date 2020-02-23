Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $59.70. 516,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

