United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Continental were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth about $57,667,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.