United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

UTX stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.52. 4,277,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

