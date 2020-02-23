United Traders Token Market Capitalization Hits $7.50 Million (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, United Traders Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. United Traders Token has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $351.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One United Traders Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get United Traders Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00492617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.06535809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

United Traders Token Profile

UTT is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,508,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io. The official message board for United Traders Token is medium.com/@Uttoken.io.

Buying and Selling United Traders Token

United Traders Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Traders Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy United Traders Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for United Traders Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for United Traders Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.