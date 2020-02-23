Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

OLED stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.10 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 34.13%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

