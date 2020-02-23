Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Universal Forest Products worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $56.69 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Universal Forest Products news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

