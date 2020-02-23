Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.97. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.