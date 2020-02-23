UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $359,264.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

