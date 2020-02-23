Unobtanium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $636.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.21 or 0.00761112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,875.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.04004199 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,745 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

