Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 204.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 632,391 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 177,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 171,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

