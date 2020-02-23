UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits One Day Volume of $9.51 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $948.43 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00009615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00794906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 771.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

