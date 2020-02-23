UOS Network (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,730.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 74.6% lower against the US dollar. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $31,204.00 and $8,730.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,908.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.04015032 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002284 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00759219 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002454 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.