Uptrennd (1UP) Hits Market Capitalization of $587,124.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $587,124.00 and approximately $41,079.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00308265 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000688 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.