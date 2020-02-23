Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, Livecoin and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $4.13 million and $4.42 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00491946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.14 or 0.06587625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027692 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.