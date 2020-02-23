Utrust (UTK) Hits Market Cap of $6.72 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $970,033.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

