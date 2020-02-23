v.systems Achieves Market Cap of $92.71 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $92.71 million and $4.40 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,845,040,058 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,181,594 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems Coin Trading

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

