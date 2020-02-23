Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Media Impact Score of -5.00

News articles about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Vale stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

