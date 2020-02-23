Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

