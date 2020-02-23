VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.