VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,916,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 998,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 489,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2057 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

