Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $205.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

