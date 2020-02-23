Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 87,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

