Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $171.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

