Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 makes up 1.0% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.26. 175,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,149. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $136.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16.

