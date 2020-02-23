Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.49. 2,678,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

