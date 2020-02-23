VectorAI (VEC2) Market Cap Hits $5,412.00

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $5,412.00 and $24.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VectorAI has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,778.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.15 or 0.02736593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.03991753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00783920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00851891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00096103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009715 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00627031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

