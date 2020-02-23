Velas Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Velas has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000253 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,060,915,677 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,833,087 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

