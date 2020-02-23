Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

