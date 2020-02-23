Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 79,298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 244,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

