Verge Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit, Graviex and Upbit. Verge has a market cap of $74.76 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00794994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000968 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 772.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,186,170,715 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Bittrex, Crex24, SouthXchange, YoBit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

