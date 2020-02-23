VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0415 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $45,764.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,948.88 or 0.99966741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075459 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000454 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,560,697 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

