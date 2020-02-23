VeriME (VME) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00481636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.90 or 0.06587069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.