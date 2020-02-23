VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $294,826.00 and approximately $576.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00796698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066174 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005844 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006726 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,609,830 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

