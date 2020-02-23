VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Hits $287,355.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $287,355.00 and $391.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,610,918 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

