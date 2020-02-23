Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $20,233.00 and $6,249.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,656,543 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

