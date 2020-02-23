Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $16.09 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Coinroom. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $265,794.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.02737062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.04014385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00794710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00853321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00097042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009615 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028376 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00633350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,571,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bitsane, YoBit, Upbit, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

