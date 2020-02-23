Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price

Headlines about Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Extreme Networks earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Extreme Networks’ ranking:

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

EXTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 848,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.