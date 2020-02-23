Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Noble (NYSE:NE) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noble earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 4,983,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,113. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

NE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

